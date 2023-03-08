MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 3,047 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the registration process for group 4 recruitment exam 2023. Under the group 4 recruitment category, MPPEB will fill up vacancies such as assistant grade-3, stenotypist, typist, and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. The deadline to submit the online application form is March 20.

The MPPEB group 4 recruitment exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 2. It will be held in two shifts, the first shift will begin at 9 AM and end at 11 AM, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM. Through this recruitment exam, MPPEB will fill up a total of 3,047 vacancies.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the above post must have passed class 12 from a recognised board and hold a degree or diploma certificate in a relevant field.

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years while the upper age limit is 40 years, as on January 1, 2023.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official page of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 link that is on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details and log in.

Step 4: Then fill out the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a hard copy of the group 4 recruitment form for further need.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Aspirants from the unreserved (general) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Whereas candidates from the reserved (ST/SC) category need to pay Rs 250.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The MPPEB board will conduct a written exam, and following that candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification process.

