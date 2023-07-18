MPPEB Vyapam Admit Card For Combined Recruitment Test 2023 Released, How To Download

The MPPEB Vyapam Admit Card 2023 has been issued by the Employees Selection Board, Bhopal, of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. The admit card is available for download at esb.mp.gov.in, the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), for the Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test - 2023.

The MP ESB Group 1 and Group 2 tests will be held on July 21 and 22 at various exam centres, pursuant to the exam schedule. Candidates must carry an original photo ID of themselves in order to be allowed entry into the examination venue. The E-Aadhar Card will be taken into consideration only once it has been verified by UIDAI.

Candidates who applied for the positions of Senior Horticulture Development Officer, Senior Agriculture Development Officer, Rural Agricultural Extension Officer, Laboratory Technician, Field Extension Officer, Director of Agriculture, or Rural Horticulture Extension Officer can use their username and password on the portal to access their call letters.

MPPEB Vyapam Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the MPPEB’s official website at esb.mp.gov.in to download the hall ticket

Step 2: On the home page, click on the MPPEB Vyapam Admit Card 2023 link given.

Step 3: Enter your login information for the MPPEB Vyapam Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 and click “Submit."

Step 4: Your admit card for the Combined Recruitment Test for 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the information on the admit card and save it

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for future records.

Candidates are only permitted to bring with them an original photo ID and their test admit card into the examination centre. Calculators of any sort, beepers, pagers, mobile phones, cell phones, or any other electronic devices have been prohibited in the exam hall.

Candidates must utilise the practice tests available on the ESB website, esb.mp.gov.in, in order to be prepared for the Combined Recruitment Test 2023. Before taking the test, candidates must thoroughly familiarise themselves with the online examination process. Candidates can visit MPPEB’s official website for further information in this regard.