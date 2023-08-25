MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key Released, How To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Service Public Service Commission announced the MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key 2021 on Friday. Candidates who took the State Forest Service Main Exam 2021 can download the MPPSC SFS Main provisional answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. On August 20, 2023, the MPPSC SFS Mains Exam 2021 was conducted. A time frame of seven days from the release of the answer key has been given to the candidates to raise objections, if any.

MPPSC SFS Main 2021 Answer Keys: Steps To Download

Step 1- Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2- Locate the link for “Provisional Answer Key - State Forest Service Main Exam 2021". You can find it under the What’s New section on the homepage.

Step 3 - A pdf will be downloaded on your phone or your computer

Step 4- Match your answers with the answers given in pdf.

Step 5- Take out a printout of the provisional answer key for future use.

To fill up the posts for Assistant Forest Conservator, Forest Ranger and Project Officer, the recruitment drive is being conducted. Candidates are advised to check the official website or the notification for details related to the answer key.

MPPSC Mains for state service examination were conducted from July 17 to 22. The commission issued the hall ticket on July 10, 2023. MPPSC prelims were conducted on May 21, 2023. The notification for the state service examination 2022 was released on December 30, 2022. There are three phases of the selection process for the MPPSC exam–Preliminary, Main and interview. Meanwhile, the MPPSC Calendar 2023 for conducting the various examinations was released on January 17, 2023.

According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 427, while the number of vacancies in the MPPSC SFS Exam 2022 is 15. The total number of posts is 442. The notification clearly stated that there would be a combined preliminary examination for the state service examination and the state forest service examination. The answer key for the Preliminary exam was released on June 13, 2023. Candidates who applied for the state service examination could also apply for the forest service examination.

The posts include Welfare officer, Revenue Officer, Labour Enforcement Officer, MP Administrative service and Deputy Collector, MP state police service and deputy Superintendent of Police.