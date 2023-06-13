MPSOS Exam 2023 Admit Cards Released at mpsos.nic.in, How to Download

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the admit cards for the MPSOS exams 2023. To download their admit cards, students can visit the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in. It is essential for students to have either their MPBSE roll number to access their admit cards online.

On the day of the exam, make sure to carry the printed admit card with you to the examination centre. Additionally, remember to bring valid ID proof as well, as it is mandatory.

The MPSOS admit card 2023 contains the student’s name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, registration number, father’s name, mother’s name, medium of exam, district, centre name and address, gender, college name, and exam instructions.

MPSOS Exam 2023 admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1: Start by accessing the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in using your preferred web browser.

Step 2: Look for the “Admit Card" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to locate and click on the “Open School Exam June 2023" link.

Step 4: On the subsequent page, you will find a field where you are required to enter your roll number.

Step 5: After entering your roll number, click on the search button or a similar option provided on the page.

Step 6: The MPSOS admit card 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Take a moment to review the details mentioned on the admit card, ensuring that all the information is accurate.

Step 8: To keep a copy of the admit card, click on the download button.

Step 9: It is crucial to have a printed copy of the admit card for the exam day.

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) conducts exams twice a year, in the months of June and December. For the June session of MPSOS exams 2023, the exam are scheduled to take place from June 15 to July 4. These examinations will be conducted at various designated schools throughout the state of Madhya Pradesh.