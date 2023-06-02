CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » MSBSHSE SSC Results 2023: Websites To Check Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results
MSBSHSE SSC Results 2023: Websites To Check Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 07:00 IST

The online result will be treated as the provisional mark sheet, and the final mark sheets will be handed over by MSBSHSE in due time (Representative Image)

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2023: Students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject to pass the SSC exams, held from March 2 to March 25

The Maharashtra Board class 10th or SSC results for 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, June 2, at 11 AM. The SSC result will be announced at a press conference first and then the result links will be activated at 1 PM. Students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject and overall to pass the SSC exams, which were held from March 2 to March 25.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: List Of Websites

Students can check their scorecards via the following official websites:

  • msbshse.co.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: How to check online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Maharashtra board–mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads ‘Maharashtra SSC result 2023’ on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Click on the provided link, which will direct you to a new window or page.

Step 4: On the new page, you will be asked to enter your roll number and mother’s name in the designated fields.

Step 5: Carefully enter the required details and verify their accuracy.

Step 6: Once you have entered the correct information, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 7: The Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Take a printout or screenshot of the result page for future reference.

This year, nearly 15 lakh students took the Maharashtra SSC examines 2023. The online result will be treated as the provisional mark sheet, and the final mark sheets will be handed over by MSBSHSE in due time, most likely within a few weeks.  The original mark sheets will be delivered to the schools, where students will be able to obtain them.

    The overall pass rate for Maharashtra SSC students last year was 96.94 per cent.

    A total of 16,38,964 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC examination 2022, with 8,89,505 boys taking the test and 7,49,458 girls taking the exam. In comparison to 2021, when 99.95 per cent of students passed the class 10 test, the total pass percentage fell in 2022.

