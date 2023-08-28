CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mudra Gairola, Who Became IPS With AIR 165 And IAS With AIR 53, Proves Nothing Is Impossible

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 17:13 IST

Delhi, India

Mudra Gairola's father took the UPSC exam in 1973.

After completing school, she enrolled herself in a medical college in Mumbai to study Bachelor of Dental Surgery where she clinched the gold medal.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the toughest to crack in India. Every year, several aspiring candidates appear to take the UPSC exam to become IAS, IPS and IFS officers, among other coveted jobs. It takes perseverance, hard work and sheer determination to prepare for the exam and crack it. Similarly, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mudra Gairola, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer let go of her medical career to become a civil servant and fulfil the dream of her father.

IAS Mudra Gairola hails from Karnprayag, Chamoli in Uttarakhand. Currently, her family stays in Delhi. Mudra has always been excellent in studies ever since her childhood and always topped her class. In her Class 10 exam, she scored 96 per cent marks and in her Higher Secondary Education (HSE), she scored 97 per cent. What’s extra special is that she was awarded for achievement by the first woman IPS officer, Kiran Bedi.

After completing school, she enrolled herself in a medical college in Mumbai to study Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) where she clinched the gold medal. After completing her graduation, she came to Delhi and enrolled in the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS). However, it was her father, Arun Gairola’s wish to see his daughter become an IAS officer, a dream he could not achieve. He had taken the exam in 1973 but failed to crack it and his desire remained unfulfilled.

To honour her father’s lifelong dream, Mudra Gairola quit her Master’s program mid-way and began her preparation for the UPSC civil services exam. In 2018, she appeared for the exam and reached the interview round, but did not qualify further. Determined, she took the exam in the following year again, in 2019, but she did not succeed. She tried again in 2020 but could not crack it. Once again, she attempted to take the exam in 2021 and this time her relentless hard work paid off and she finally cracked the exam with 165th rank and chose to become an IPS officer.

In 2022, Mudra Gairola once again took the UPSC exam and this time secured 53rd rank and cracked the UPSC to become an IAS officer.

