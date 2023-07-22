Mumbai Best City For Students In India, London Tops Global List: QS Rankings

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings for Best Student Cities 2024 is released. Mumbai is ranked 118, the highest among Indian cities for students in the QS world best ranking. Meanwhile, Delhi stands at 132nd position as the second most affordable student-friendly city, followed by Bengaluru at 147, and Chennai at 154. The area of concern for all Indian cities is that all major cities have witnessed a drop in their global rankings compared to the previous year’s rankings.

In addition to that, none have made it to the top 100 globally. The Desirability measure, which none of the Indian cities has cracked is a cause for concern. As per the QS ranking, the Desirability indicator considers factors such as pollution index, safety measures, safety, and prospective students’ tendency to choose a city for their experience.

Coming to the other cities, London is the world’s best student city for students to live in. The country retained its top spot for the fifth consecutive time. The survey showcased the best urban destinations for international students. Tokyo grabbed second place, followed by Seoul in third. Melbourne soars to fourth, while Munich slipped to fifth. While the others in the top 10 were Paris, Sydney, Berlin, Zurich, and Boston respectively.

QS World’s Best Cities for Students 2024: Ranking process

QS World University Rankings are led by global higher analyst specialists. The rankings draw insights from 17.5 million academic papers and 2,40,000 academic faculty and employers and analyse 1,500 institutions across 104 locations. To be considered for inclusion, each city must have a 250,000-plus population and house at least two universities featured in the most recent QS World University Rankings.

Based on six parameters, including university rankings the Best Student Cities 2024 were considered, as per a press statement. The key factors to choose the best student cities were a safe and welcoming space for international students (79%) followed by high-quality teaching (63%), a good reputation for studying (57%), a good lifestyle and leisure opportunity (57%) and cost of living (55%) in order of importance. Other factors that were considered included employer activity, affordability, student mix, desirability, and student voice.

The blog post of QS Rankings mentions, “This 20th edition of our rankings comes at a time when priorities in higher education are evolving. Quacquarelli Symonds sits in the privileged position of being a nexus point in the higher education sector connected to millions of students, hundreds of thousands of academics and employers, and thousands of institutions worldwide.”