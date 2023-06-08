CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai College Student Rape, Murder Case: Suspect Security Guard Dies By Suicide
Mumbai College Student Rape, Murder Case: Suspect Security Guard Dies By Suicide

June 08, 2023

Thane, India

Police are looking into a number of possibilities, and further information will be released soon (Representative Image)

According to the authorities, the security guard was found dead on railway lines close to the hostel on Tuesday morning

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the security guard of a south Mumbai hostel, who is a suspect in the rape and murder of an 18-year-old college student, committed suicide. The security guard was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel on Tuesday morning, police said.

“This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating various angles and details will come out soon. It has emerged that the hostel security guard committed suicide,” Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told reporters in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis took stock of the progress of work of the new international airport coming up at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

Based on a complaint by the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 376 (rape), an official said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
