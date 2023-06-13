Mumbai College Students Have To Sign Up For ABC ID Within 15 Days Of Admission

The University of Mumbai has directed all colleges in the state to issue Academic Bank Of Credits ID or ABC cards to students within 15 days of admissions. The decision is taken to implement some provisions of the National Education Policy. Thus the colleges have to ask students to sign up for the Academic Bank Of Credits ID.

A notification by the University of Mumbai has asked students to register themselves for the ABC card according to the NEP Credit Framework. There are students in the university who are facing issues while signing up as their Aadhaar card is not linked with phone numbers. Hence the communication has directed to colleges in Mumbai to ask students to sign up for the ABC Card ID within 15 days of admissions and send their data to the university.

How To Register For Academic Bank Of Credits

Step 1- Visit the website, abc.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the my account and then select, student option. While the new users can select the option for ‘Meri Pahachan’

Step 3- Enter your registered and valid mobile number.

Step 4- You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number

Step 5- Fill all the details that are available on the screen and select the submit option for verification.

Step 6- After verification, the student will receive their Academic Bank Of Credits card ID.

Via DigiLocker

Step 1- Sign up or create your account on DigiLocker with digilocker.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select the search documents option and select the education option.

Step 3- Under the education option you will find, ABC ID widget. You can also search the term on the search option provided by DigiLocker.

Step 4- You can click on the widget and and download your ABC ID card.

Academic Bank Of Credits

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set-up Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) - a virtual entity which will keep records of all the students in the Indian higher education space. It is set-up with an aim to provide students with mobility of not only moving between institutes while pursuing one degree but also offers the flexibility of leaving a course and rejoining it after taking some time off from where a student had left it.

It also supports the multiple entries and exists systems as offered under the National Education Policy (NEP) which enable a student to get appropriate certification who decide to leave a programme after a certain time period. It will function as a commercial bank where students will be the customers and ABC will offer several services to these students. Students will have to open an Academic Bank Account and every account holder would be provided with a unique id and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).