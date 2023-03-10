Mumbai Cops Arrest 4 Persons from West Bengal for Duping Youth on Pretext of Medical College Admission

The Mumbai police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested four persons from West Bengal for allegedly cheating a youth of Rs 1.17 crore on the pretext of giving admission to him in a medical college, an official said here.

The arrest was made by the crime branch’s special investigation team (SIT), taking the number of persons in this case to seven, he said.

In his complaint lodged in December last year, Arun Vishwakarma said he had gotten in touch with one of the accused who assured to give admission to him a medical college for an MBBS course. The accused along with his accomplices failed to fulfill their promise and did not return his money, the crime branch official said.

The victim approached the J J Marg police and lodged a complaint in this connection.

“After receiving similar complaints, the Mumbai police formed an SIT and launched a probe. Four accused were nabbed from West Bengal on Thursday, while three others linked to the case had been held earlier,” he said.

The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating and forgery as well as other sections of the Information and Technology Act. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody till March 14, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

