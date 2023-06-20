Mumbai University Admission 2023: Colleges to Counsel Students on 4-year UG Courses

Mumbai University issued the first merit list for admissions to various affiliate colleges on June 19. This year, autonomous colleges in the city will be introducing the four-year programme. Students will also be counselled about the National Education Policy (NEP).

“We will be counselling them, and they will be asked to choose their majors and minors while confirming their admissions,” Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College told a leading news daily. When students arrive to confirm their enrolment on June 20, Shinde hopes that everyone will be aware of the four-year degree programme.

The cut-offs for the first merit list for the arts stream witnessed a slight decline this year. The St Xavier’s College cut-off score for candidates from other boards was 99.6 per cent last year, but in 2023 it is just 98.2 per cent, the principal said.

Furthermore, even though there has been a decline in the Class 12 success rate across all three boards, admission cut-offs are still on the upper side in the first merit list released by Mumbai’s degree colleges. In several renowned universities for BCom, the admission score closed above 95 per cent. Furthermore, the cut-offs in arts and self-financed courses in the commerce stream were also on the higher side.

On the other hand, Jai Hind and St Xavier’s College both administered their own entrance exam for admissions. As per the official schedule, the second merit list will be released by Mumbai University on June 28 at 7 pm. The counselling dates for verification of documents and payment of fees will begin on June 30 and end on July 5 at 3 pm. The third merit list will be published on July 6 at 11 am. The online verification of documents and fee payment process will be held from July 7 to July 10.

Students can now access the merit list on the varsity’s official website at mu.ac.in or on the portals of the individual colleges. With the release of the first merit, candidates are advised to follow the online verification of documents and submission of fees from today, June 20 to June 27, till 3 pm.