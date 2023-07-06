Mumbai University Admission 2023 Third Merit List Released

The University of Mumbai has released the third merit list for admission to various undergraduate (UG) programs for the year 2023. Candidates who applied for undergraduate admissions can check the category-wise 3rd merit list on the official websites of the respective colleges. The list is available for prominent colleges such as Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College), VPM’s B.N.Bandodkar College of Science (Autonomous), and Hassaram Rijhumal College of Commerce and Economics (HR College).

Along with the category-wise merit list, the Mumbai University affiliated colleges have also issued cut-off marks for every course. The 3rd merit list of the Mumbai University admission 2023 comprises the candidate name, registration number, total marks, percentage secured, and interview timing. Students who have been allotted seats in the respective colleges will subsequently have to verify all their documents and submit the essential fee starting from July 7 to July 10.

To confirm the seats, candidates will have to verify a set of documents with the concerned department. The documents required are – A class 10 and 12 mark sheet as well as a passing certificate, a recent passport-size photograph, signature, a valid ID card like, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Pan Card among others, Cast Certificate (if required) and disability certificate (if applicable).

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of a specific college.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘3rd merit list’ link provided for a specific programme and category.

Step 3: The 3rd merit listwill appear in a PDF file.

Step 4: Candidates must search for their names on the list. They can also check the cut-off marks, documents required, and reporting dates.

Mumbai University released the first merit list for UG admission 2023 on June 19, while the second merit list was published on June 28. With the release of each merit list, the document verification and fee payment process are conducted for the shortlisted candidates.

The online application process for admission to undergraduate courses ended on June 12. In June, a few other colleges affiliated with MU published their merit list and cut-off scores. The colleges were H R. College of Commerce and Economics and Kishinchand Chellaram College.