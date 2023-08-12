Mumbai University LLM Admission 2023 Registration Begins Today at mu.ac.in

The University of Mumbai will start the registration process for MU LLM CET 2023 today, August 12. Candidates can submit their applications for the LLM Common Entrance Test at mu.ac.in for admission to the LLM (two years) programme for the academic year 2023–2024. The registration window will conclude on August 21.

On August 31, the admission exam will be conducted during a single shift from 1 PM to 5 PM. The question paper will be offered in both English and Marathi languages. Candidates must have finished an LLB programme in order to be eligible, while individuals who are enrolled in a three- or five-year LLB programme’s last semester from the University of Mumbai or any other recognised university are welcome to apply.

Mumbai University LLM Entrance Examination 2023: How to Apply

The students can follow these steps to apply for the entrance examination.

Step 1 - Visit the MU official website — forms.epravesh.com/ mumbaiuniversitylaw

Step 2 - Register using a valid email id and name and by answering the security question.

Step 3 - Login in with your credentials generated and add details like name, parent’s name, nationality, etc.

Step 4 - Upload the documents including caste certificate, passport-size photograph and required mark sheets.

Step 5 - Make payment of application fees and download the application form.

Mumbai University LLM Results 2023

Mumbai University LLM Entrance Examination 2023: Application Fees

Candidates who fall under the general category must pay an admission fee of Rs 650 (Non-refundable), while those who fall under the SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and VJ/DT-NT categories must pay Rs 350 (Non-refundable). Online payment will be accepted for the LLM CET exam fee.

The results will be released by Mumbai University likely in a few days following the entrance exam. By entering their registration number and password, candidates will be able to view their results. The Mumbai University LLM result will provide significant data, including the candidate’s marks, overall rank, category rank, and qualification status.

Candidates from the general category must score 40 points to pass the exam, while those from the reserved categories must receive 30 points. Constitutional law, jurisprudence, tort law, criminal law, contract law, administrative law, human rights law, family law, and company law will all be covered in the exam.