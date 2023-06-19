Mumbai University Releases First Merit List At mu.ac.in For Undergraduate Courses

The Mumbai University has released the first merit for the registered candidates for various undergraduate courses. Applicants can check the first merit list from mu.ac.in or can visit individual college websites for the same. Students who matches the criteria for the first merit list can submit their documents for online verification. The verification process for the first merit list will start from June 20 and conclude on June 27, 2023 till 3 Pm. The verification process will be completed only when candidates submit the fee amount for the year.

How to check Mumbai University merit list

Step 1- Visit the official website of the university, mu.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, check the latest announcements and find ‘ Undergraduate admission link’.

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4- A new page will open where the first merit list of all the colleges affiliated with the Mumbai University will be shown. Candidates have to thoroughly check their marks and colleges and other factors.

Step 5- Proceed the process after finding the requisite college and complete the process of online verification till June 27, 2023.

List of documents a student must have for online verification

-Hard copy of the pre enrolment form during registration of the university

-Class 12th official result

-Passport size photo. Students should have at least 4 pictures in hand.

-One self- attested photocopy of class 10th marksheet and passing certificate.

-Migration certificate

For NRI students

-A copy of passport and visa

-Letter from Embassy and ICCR

It is expected that the second merit list will be public after process of first merit list ends. As per the official schedule of the Mumbai University, June 28 at 7 Pm, the second merit list will be released. In such cases, the online verification process will end on July 5. The third merit list will be available on July 6 at 11 pm. The KC college has released the merit list accordingly, in BA, authorities have allocated 68 seats for general category with cutoff ranging between 98.40 and 87.50 percent.

In HR college, 62 students have been selected from the general category for B. com and 52 under Sindhi category. The general category cut-off for the undergraduate course is between 100 percent to 96 percent while in Sindhi category the cut-off is between 95.50 to 85 percent. For the St. Xavier, an autonomous college has also released the cut off for the applicants. According to the same, in Arts courses, Christian students have a cut off of 84.67 percent while for other general categories, the percentage is 92.17 percent. Candidates have to undergo an interview process to get an admission in the St. Xavier college.