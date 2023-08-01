Mumbai University Releases Revised Dates For Exams Postponed Due to Heavy Rain

Due to heavy rain on July 24, the university postponed 15 exams. The exams for first-and second-year students at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning were also postponed for the January session of 2023. The remaining exam papers for various courses will be conducted on August 5.

The University of Mumbai recently released the revised dates for exams of various courses that were postponed due to heavy rains in the city on July 27. Through an official notice, the University informed that the pending exams of second-year Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BBA LLB) candidates of both Semesters 3 and 4 will be conducted on August 8.

Meanwhile, the exams for Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) and Master in Physical Education (MPEd) which were scheduled on July 27 will be held today, August 1. The students of Semester 1 of Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and MSc (Research) will have to appear for the pending examination on August 11. The official notification further stated that the remaining exam papers of various courses will be conducted on August 5.

According to the notice, Mumbai University has informed the director of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning, heads of several university departments, principals of associated colleges, and co-coordinators of all sub-centres about the revised dates.

On July 27, the University of Mumbai announced a holiday for its associated colleges. In addition to the University of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also declared a holiday for all government and private institutions and colleges. The decision was made after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “red alert” for the city on Thursday.

Mumbai University Exams 2023: Revised Schedule