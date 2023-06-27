Mumbai University Revises UG Admission Schedule, Second Merit List By June 29

Mumbai University has recently released an updated schedule for online pre-admission for the forthcoming academic year 2023-24, stepping away from its previously announced timeline. The undertaking form, online verification of the requisite documentation, and fee payment, for the first merit list of UG Programme admissions, are all required to be submitted by students by 3 PM today, June 27.

The first merit list for pre-admission was made public on June 19 and the university expects to put out the second merit list by 7 PM on June 29. Students may easily get their supporting documents for the second merit list verified and finish the online fee payment from July 1 through July 5, at 3 PM. Similarly, students on the third merit list can verify their documents and pay tuition online from July 7 to 10. The third merit list will be made public on July 6 at 11 AM.

Students are recommended to meticulously follow the schedule and directions provided by the University and complete all necessary procedures within the stipulated dates to secure their admission.

Revised Schedule of pre-admission online enrolment pic.twitter.com/taAvNAJrIJ— University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) June 26, 2023

Mumbai University welcomed pre-admission enrolment applications online between May 27 and June 15, via their website mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. Students could also purchase the application forms offline, fill them out, and submit them in person at the University. The procedure for obtaining admission for the first year of Undergraduate degree programmes, as well as subsequent academic operations, will follow the rules and recommendations outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was released by the Maharashtra Government (GoM), the University of Mumbai (UoM), and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to an official statement from Mumbai University, all colleges and universities, including autonomous institutes, must follow the amended admission timetable. Admissions will be allowed depending on each program’s designated intake capacity. The revised admission schedule has also been communicated to the principals of affiliated colleges in the departments of Arts, Science, and Commerce, as well as the directors of the University Sub-Campuses in Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.