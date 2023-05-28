Mumbai University UG Admissions 2023 Begins, Check Registration Timeline

The University of Mumbai began accepting applications for its undergraduate programmes on May 27 and has also made the admissions timetable for the academic year 2023–2024 public. Through the official website, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac, applicants seeking admission to the Mumbai University UG programme in 2023 may submit their application. The Mumbai University’s pre-admission enrolment will also be carried out online from May 27 to June 12.

The registration form for Mumbai University 2023 must be submitted by June 12 at the latest. Candidates must first confirm that they meet the requirements for the Mumbai University UG programme before registering. They must also provide an operational phone number and email address.

For Mumbai University’s UG programmes, candidates must have completed their Class 12 or have obtained an equivalent qualification. Other course-specific prerequisites, however, can be found on the university’s official site. The first merit list will be made public by Mumbai University on June 19, the second on June 28, and the third on July 6, 2023.

Every college affiliated with Mumbai University must follow the schedule in order to carry out the admission process. While a majority of institutions base their admissions selections on HSC scores, certain elite institutions also hold their own entrance exams. Mithibai College and N M College are also taking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) into consideration for this year’s admissions.

University of Mumbai Registration: Important Dates

Start of application form filling – May 27

Last date to apply – June 12

First merit list – June 19

Second merit list – June 28

Third merit list – July 6

top videos

Payment of fees – July 10

The class 12th results were released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) this year on May 25, with an overall pass rate of 91.25 per cent. There were 14,39,731 students who showed up to take the examination, and 13,56,604 of them passed. In terms of performance, girls outperformed boys. Boys passed the test with an overall percentage of 89.14 per cent, while girls achieved a pass percentage of 93.73 per cent.