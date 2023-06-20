Mumbai University's First Merit List Observes Higher Cut Off Than Previous Year

The Mumbai University has started the admission process and has released the first merit list. Students can check the merit list from the official website mu.ac.in. Further from today till June 27, 2023, candidates who have qualified in the first merit list have to submit their documents. This year as well, students from other boards like CBSE, CISCE are enrolling themselves to get an admission in the city college.

The first merit list of the university has seen an increase between 1% and 7% particularly in Commerce and Arts courses while, 7% to 10% hike is observed in Science programmes in some of the top institutes of the country. The cut-off for BCom has increased to 95% and 96%, respectively, at KC and HR Colleges affiliated with HSNC Cluster University in Churchgate.

Last year, a separate merit list was generated for CBSE and CISCE students, whereas state board students were accepted to these colleges with a minimum score of 93% and 93.5%. Similar to this, both of the two colleges announced a 96% cut-off for BMS in the Commerce stream, up from the 94% requirement at HR College and the 95.3% requirement at KC College for state board students. The BCom cut-off increased from 92.33% to 95.5% at RA Podar College in Matunga, while the BMS (Commerce) cut-off increased from 93.5% to 95%.

The KC College BA (Psychology) cut-off increased from 92.2% (state board) to 96.6%, and the BA (History/Economics) cut-off climbed from 86.2% to 87.5%. However, since St. Xavier’s College in Fort has distinct merit lists for the Maharashtra state board and other boards, there was little variation in the BA cut-offs there. For state board students, there was a modest rise from 92% to 92.2%, while for non-state board students, there was a minimal increase from 98% to 98.2%.

A minimum score of 93.5% was required to be included on the first merit list for the BA in Multimedia Mass Communication (BAMMC) at Ramnarain Ruia College in Matunga. The cutoffs for the course last year ranged from 87.1% for the Science stream to 89% for the Arts stream. The Science courses, however, appear to defy the trend of increased cutoffs. The BSc cut-off decreased from 74% last year to just 63% at Ruia College and from 82.17% to 72% at St. Xavier’s College. Ruia College also reported a lower cut-off for the BSc Computer Science programme at 80% than it did at 87.5% previous year.