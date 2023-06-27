Mumbai's HR, KC Colleges Release 2nd Merit List For UG Admissions, Drop In Cut-Offs By 2%

H.R. College of Commerce and Economics and Kishinchand Chellaram College in Mumbai, which are part of Hyderabad Sindh National College University (HSNC), released their second merit list. According to a report in Hindustan Times, there has been a 2 per cent reduction in the cutoffs for some highly sought-after self-financed programs in the second round of admissions at these colleges.

The second merit list for degree colleges under HSNC was released yesterday evening. However, for city colleges affiliated with Mumbai University, the second merit list will be published later this week.

While the cutoff scores for popular courses at HR and KC colleges located in Churchgate have decreased by 2 to 4 percentage points, the cutoff scores for developing programs have actually increased, as indicated by the second merit list released by both colleges.

Furthermore, BCom cutoffs fell by 2 per cent in KC and HR, and modestly in associated courses such as Bachelor’s of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor’s in Accounting and Financial subjects (BAF).

“There is only a marginal drop in popular programmes. There are also more applications for emerging programmes such as BBA, data science, and business analytics which has led to higher cutoffs in these courses, indicating a shift in student preferences,” said Vice Chancellor of HSNC University, Hemlata Bagla said as per Times of India report.

A large number of students have also applied for the five-year integrated law degree. There has been interest in dual degree courses in performing arts theatre as well as yoga and wellness, the vice-chancellor added.

While the second list for the first-year BCom degree course at HR College ended at 94 per cent, around 1 per cent lower than the first round, the merit list at KC College remained the same at 93.60 per cent.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the minimum score needed in each of the three streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce—decreased by barely one per cent this year. The cutoffs for the Sindhi Quota, however, significantly decreased at both HR and KC colleges.

The cutoff for first-year BSc degree courses at KC College lowered by nine to ten percentage points when compared to the first merit list. On the other hand, self-financed courses in both colleges remained in high demand, with cutoffs for programmes such as BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF), BCom in Banking and Insurance (BBI), BA in Media and Mass Communication (BAMMC), and Bachelor’s in Management Studies (BMS) remaining between 90 per cent and 95 per cent in both institutes.

In other developments, Mumbai University has issued a revised timetable for online UG pre-admission for the 2023-24 academic year. The dates for candidates to send in their documents for online verification and application fee submission have been changed.