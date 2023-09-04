NABARD Announces 150 Vacancies For Assistant Managers, Apply Before September 23

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced an invitation for online applications from Indian citizens for the position of Assistant Manager. This role falls under Grade A of the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). NABARD has made available a total of 150 vacancies, with varying seat distribution based on candidates’ categories.

Interested applicants must submit their applications online through the official NABARD website, nabard.org. The deadline for application submission is September 23, and the tentative date for the preliminary online examination is October 16.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official NABARD website - https://www.nabard.org/

Step 2: Click on the “New Registration" option and provide your contact details.

Step 3: After completing the registration, access the application form.

Step 4: Carefully fill in the required details, including your name, educational qualifications, and desired post.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as specified.

Step 6: Make the required application fee payment.

Step 7: Click on the “Submit" option, and don’t forget to download a copy of the application form for your records.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PWBD categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150. On the other hand, candidates falling under the General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800.

Candidates must review the eligibility criteria for the examination. Eligible candidates should possess a graduate degree from any recognized university in the relevant subjects as per the post requirements. Additionally, candidates should be between 21 and 30 years of age.

The selection process for the Assistant Manager position will involve preliminary exams, followed by main exams and an interview. The preliminary exam will consist of 200 questions, each carrying one mark. The total duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Only candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

The main exam will comprise two phases, with questions carrying either 2 marks or 1 mark each. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.