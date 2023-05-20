NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2023: Check Application Date, Eligibility and Key Details

The application process for NABARD Grade A officer posts is going to begin soon. NABARD, the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development, serves as the apex financial services body in India for the agriculture sector. Here are the important details for the NABARD Grade A officer recruitment:

Eligibility and other important details

The age of the candidate should be between 21-30 years to apply for the post. The applicant must be a graduate or a Post-Graduate with at least 50 per cent marks. Apart from this, the complete information about eligibility will be mentioned in the recruitment notification.

The selection of a NABARD Grade A officer is done in 3 stages. The first one is the preliminary exam, then the Mains exam and finally, the interview. The preliminary exam consists of an online objective test. Questions are asked from the areas like reasoning ability, decision-making, English, computer, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, economics and social issues, agriculture and rural development. The maximum mark in this stage is 200.

In the Mains examination, descriptive-type questions are asked from general English, Economics and Social Issues, and Agricultural and Rural Development. Also, there is a provision for negative markings as 0.25 marks are deducted for each wrong answer.

Every year, NABARD releases a notification for the recruitment of Grade A officer posts, after which an online application is invited from interested candidates. It is anticipated that the upcoming notification will be released between the months of July and August. Last year, the application forms were released from July 18 to August 7, and the online exams were held on September 7.