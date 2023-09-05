NABARD Recruitment 2023: Position Opens For 150 Grade 'A' Assistant Managers

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has started the procedure to hire 150 Grade A assistant managers in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). The application form is started and will conclude on September 23, 2023.

NABARD RECRUITMENT 2023: VACANCIES DETAILS

In 150 posts, there are some vacancies reserved for different positions that includes-

General: 77

Computer/ Information Technology: 40

Finance: 15

Company Secretary: 03

Electrical Engineering: 03

Civil Engineering: 03

Geo Informatics: 02

Food Processing: 02

Forestry: 02

Statistics: 02

Mass Communication/Media Specialist: 01

NABARD RECRUITMENT 2023: STEPS TO APPLY

Eligible applicants are required to apply online through website, nabard.org. No other means of application will be accepted. The application form should be filled in English only. Option for the use of Hindi language will be available for the Online/Main Examination/ Interview.

Step 1- Visit the official website, nabard.org

Step 2- On the homepage look for careers options.

Step 3- Click on the option “APPLY HERE" which will open a new screen.

Step 4- To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration" and enter name, contact details and email-id

Step 5- Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible after clicking the final submit button.

Step 6- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before submission.

Step 7- Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment

Step 8- Click on ‘Submit’ button.

NABARD RECRUITMENT 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on 01-09-2023, i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-09-1993 and not later than 01-09-2002. All NABARD employees satisfying the educational qualification criteria would be eligible to apply.

NABARD RECRUITMENT 2023: SELECTION PROCESS

Selection of the candidate will depend on three phases.

Preliminary Examination - With 200 marks and 120 minutes, the qualifying examination includes test of reasoning, English language, computer knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and decision making.

- With 200 marks and 120 minutes, the qualifying examination includes test of reasoning, English language, computer knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and decision making. Merit Section - The section includes general awareness, eco & soc. issues (with focus on rural India), agriculture & rural development.

- The section includes general awareness, eco & soc. issues (with focus on rural India), agriculture & rural development. Shortlisting of the candidates for the Main exam will be based on marks scored in the merit section only. The interview round is of 50 marks.

NABARD RECRUITMENT 2023: APPLICATION FEES

A non-refundable amount of Rs 650 will be charged from every candidate except SC/ ST/ PWBD. An amount of Rs 150 will be charged as an intimation fee from every candidate.

NABARD RECRUITMENT 2023: SALARY

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.44,500/- p.m. in the scale of Rs. 44500 – 2500 (4) – 54500 – 2850 (7) – 74450 – EB – 2850 (4) – 85850 – 3300 (1) – 89150 (17 Years) applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A’ and they will be eligible for dearness allowance, local compensatory allowance, house rent allowance, and grade allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 1,00,000/.