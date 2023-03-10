Nagaland Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check Timings, Guidelines

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will hold the class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 exam from today, March 10. The Nagaland board exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours in a single shift. The exam will begin at 10 am and end at 12 noon. Students appearing for the class 10 exams are advised to download the admit card from the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

As per the date sheet, the NBSE 10th exam will start with the English paper followed by Science on March 13. The board exam will end on March 22. “Examination routine shall not be altered in the event of any unexpected holiday. However, in case of cancellation or postponement of the date(s) of examination, it shall be notified through the media,” reads the NBSE official notice.

NBSE HSLC Board Exam 2023 guidelines to follow:

Students appearing for the Nagaland class 10 board exam are advised to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time. Students must carry their NBSE 10th admit card and school ID card to the exam centre. Before the exam begins, students will be given 15 minutes to read the questions paper.

Students must not bring any prohibited items into the examination hall, such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, or similar items. Those who are involved in any unfair means during the test will not be allowed to write the exam.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Class 12 board exam or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2023 has begun on March 9. It will conclude on March 31. The next exam for Nagaland class 12 is on March 11.

Last year, NBSE recorded a 64.69 per cent pass percentage for HSLC exams. Out of 28,938 candidates, a total of 18,721 candidates passed the exams. For HSSLC the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 80.64 per cent, 82.28 per cent for commerce, and 88.24 per cent in the science stream.

