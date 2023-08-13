Nainital Bank Ltd To Recruit Management Trainees, Clerks; Last Date Of Application Aug 27

Nainital Bank Limited has started the recruitment process to hire management trainees and clerks for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan offices. As per the notification, there are 60 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee and 50 for the post of Clerk in Nainital Bank. The last date for online application for recruitment is August 27, 2023. Interested candidates have to visit ibpsonline.ibps.in/nblmtjul23 to fill the online application.

Eligibility Criteria

Age:

The age limit for both the posts are 21 to 32 years. Reserved category candidates will get relaxation in upper age limit as per rules.

Education:

Management Trainee – Graduation or post graduation with at least 50 percent marks. The candidate should have knowledge of computer operation along with at least one or two years of work experience in Banking / Financial / Institution / NBFC.

Clerk – Candidates must have a full time graduation or post graduation. Along with this, knowledge of computer operation is also necessary. Also, candidates should have one to two years of work experience in Banking / Financial / Institution / NBFC.

Application Fees

The application fee for Management Trainee is Rs.1500. While the application fee for the post of Clerk is Rs.1000. Application fee has to be in online mode.

Salary

For the position of management trainee, a candidate will receive Rs. 40,000 per month. While clerk will receive both special allowance and basic pay. The salary of the clerk will depend on his experience.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will soon notify the date of online examination. The online examination for Group “A" and Group “B" will be conducted by the IBPS tentatively in August and September 2023. According to the notification, the interviews for the recruitment under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities, tentatively in November 2023.