NATA 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today at nata.in, Check Details

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 16:08 IST

New Delhi, India

NATA 2023 will be conducted in online mode (Representational image)

The phase I exam of NATA 2023 is scheduled to take place on April 21 in two sessions. Admit cards will be available from April 18 onwards

The application correction window for the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 will close today, April 10, till 11:59 PM. The Council of Architecture (COA) first opened the correction window on April 8 at around 10 AM for the first test. The phase I exam of NATA 2023 is scheduled to take place on April 21 in two sessions. Admit cards will be available from April 18 onwards.

All registered candidates are encouraged to update their application forms, if required, before the deadline today. They can correct their forms at NATA’s official website – nata.in. An extra fee will be charged if the candidate changes his category or the number of papers they are choosing in the application form.

NATA 2023: Steps to make corrections in the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on ‘New Registration.’

Step 3: Once the new Login page will appear on your screen, enter credentials including email ID, password, and security code.

Step 4: Make the required changes in your application form and cross-check all the details again.

Step 7: Pay the application fee if it hasn’t been done already.

Step 8: Submit and download the form for future purposes.

The first test of NATA 2023 will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM while the second session will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. There will be a total of 125 questions. The total marks for the exam will be 200.

NATA 2023: Exam Pattern

The aptitude test will be conducted online mode. The questions can be one mark, two marks, or three marks. The medium of the test will be the English language. Candidates will be assessed on the basis of logical reasoning, numerical reasoning, verbal reasoning, and abstract reasoning. The result of the exam is scheduled to be announced on April 30. COA will conduct NATA 2023 in three phases. The first phase will be conducted on April 21, the second phase on May 28, and the third phase will be held on July 9.

first published:April 10, 2023, 16:00 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 16:08 IST