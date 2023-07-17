NATA 2023 Phase 3 To Announce Results Today At nata.in; How To Check

National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 3 is all set to announce results today, July 17. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their scorecard 5 pm onwards at official portal, nata.in. The examination conduction body, Council of Architecture organised the 3rd NATA 2023 exam on July 9, 2023. Results of the first two tests have already been announced now the test 3 results will be declared.

The NATA examination is an only way for the students to get admission into first year of the five-year BArch degree course offered by around 400 architectural institutions across the country. Candidates who have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics in their class 12 exams or in their 10+3 diploma course are eligible to apply for NATA 2023.

NATA 2023 Phase 3 Result: How to check

Step 1- Visit the online portal, nata.in

Step 2- On the homepage, look for announcement sections and find the link of the result

Step 3- Select the link

Step 4- Enter the credentials like date of birth, application number

Step 5- Download the form for future receipts.

In the event that a candidate takes two tests, the best of those two results will be considered their final score, and if it happens that they take three tests, the average of their two best results will be considered their final score. While NATA has released the results for test 2. A total of 17,183 applicants registered for NATA test 2, while 13,932 (which is 81.08 per cent) appeared for the second test.

“It may be clarified that in case a candidate appears for 2 tests, best of 2 scores shall be taken as a valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as valid score,” reads an official notice. The NATA test 2 was conducted on June 3. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture was also organised in two sessions. The first session was from 10 am to 1 pm and the second was from 2:30 pm to 5: 30 pm.