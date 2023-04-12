NATA 2023 Registration Deadline Extended till April 13, Check Steps to Apply

The Council of Architecture, New Delhi, has extended the registration deadline for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Candidates can register for the NATA 2023 at nata.in till April 13. “Last date of registration for the 1st NATA Exam extended up to 13 April 2023 8 p.m,” reads the official notice.

According to the schedule, the first NATA test will be conducted on April 21. While the second NATA test will be held on May 28. The registration for the second NATA test will conclude on May 13. Additionally, the third NATA test is scheduled to take place on July 9 while the registration process will close on June 24.

It is to be noted that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same test will not be accepted by the council at any cost. They are also liable to be rejected without any refund. The application fee will be non-refundable in all cases.

NATA 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have completed their class 12 examination with physics, chemistry, and mathematics or even 10+ 3 (diploma with mathematics) as prime subjects of study can apply for the exam. Those currently appearing for the above subjects may also provisionally appear for NATA 2023.

NATA 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2023 registration link that is on the home page.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter your personal details to log in.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form and pay the essential fee.

Step 5: Download and save the NATA 2023 registration form for future use.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is an exam conducted for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes. NATA assesses the aptitude of the candidate for a specific field of study, that is, architecture, via assessment of cognitive skills, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, and visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests among others.

