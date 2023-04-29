NATA 2023 Results Test 1 To Release Tomorrow At www.nata.in

The Council Of Architecture, New Delhi will release the results of Test 1 tomorrow, April 30. Candidates can check the results from the official website, www.nata.in. The test 1 of the Council Of Architecture was conducted on April 21, 2023. The examination was conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NATA 2023: HOW TO CHECK THE RESULT

Step 1: Visit the official website of Council Of Architecture, nata.in

Step 2: Navigate the option on the information bulletin “Test 1 Revised Answer Key”. Select the option.

Step 3: A new tab will be displayed on the screen asking for credentials.

Step 4: All the details asked is mentioned on the admit card. Enter the details and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a copy of the same for future references.

Further, the Council Of Architecture has also released the revised answer key. This is the final answer key for test 1. No further queries related to the answer key will be entertained by the examination body. The Council Of Architecture will also conduct its second and third examination. As per the notification by the Council Of Architecture the Second test shall be conducted on June 3, 2023 and registration for second test will close on May 22, 2023.

The third test registration shall be held from July 9, 2023 and will end on June 27, 2023. For further information, students are advised to please refer to NATA website www.nata.in.

Students who have completed their class 12 examination with physics, chemistry, and mathematics or even 10+ 3 (diploma with mathematics) as prime subjects of study can apply for the entrance examination. Those currently appearing for the above subjects may also provisionally appear for NATA 2023. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is an exam conducted for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes. NATA assesses the aptitude of the candidate for a specific field of study, that is, architecture, via assessment of cognitive skills, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, and visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests among others.

