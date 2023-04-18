NATA 2023 Test 1 Admit Cards To Be Released Today At nata.in, How to Download

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 will be issued today, April 18. As soon as the NATA releases the admit cards, candidates can download them from the official website – nata.in. The NATA Test 1 will be held on April 21, according to the official schedule issued by the Council of Architecture. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards up until April 21.

The NATA will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening. The morning session will run from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the evening session will run from 2:30 PM. to 5:30 PM. The second NATA test is scheduled to take place on May 28, with registration closing on May 13. Furthermore, the third NATA test is scheduled for July 9 and the registration period will end on June 24.

NATA 2023 Test 1 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit nata.in – the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login section and select the link for the NATA Admit Card 2023 test 1

Step 3: Log in with your credentials such as your Application number and password.

Step 4: Click on submit and a new screen with the admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

NATA 2023 Test 1: Exam pattern

Candidates would have a total of 3 hours to complete the exam during each session. The NATA will consist of 125 questions and will be scored out of 200 marks.

Students applying to accredited architectural colleges in India who want to enrol in five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degrees must take the National Aptitude Test in Architecture exam.NATA evaluates a candidate’s aptitude for a given field of study, such as architecture, by assessing cognitive skills, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, and visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, among other things. The JEE Main Exam will be used to determine admission to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI).

