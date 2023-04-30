NATA 2023 Test 1 Results To Be Announced Today At nata.in, How To Check

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Test 1 results will be announced by the Council of Architecture (COA) today, April 30. The results will be made available for download on nata.in for candidates who took the test.

The COA issued the Final Answer Key for NATA Test 1 on April 29.

The first phase of NATA was held on April 21. The exams were administered in two shifts, from 10 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The three-hour-long NATA 2023 exam is conducted online, and the language of the test is English. The questions may be worth one, two, or three marks.

NATA Test 1 Results: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the “NATA Test 1 Result” link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear where you must enter your login credentials such as your registration number

Step 4: Once logged in, your NATA Test 1 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the NATA Test 1 Result and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture will have its second test on June 3 and its third test on July 9. Registration for Test 2 will close on May 22, while registration for Test 3 will conclude on June 27. The second and third exams will likewise be given in two sessions, at the same timings as Test 1, and will have 125 questions each, for a total of 200 marks.

In the event that a candidate takes two tests, the best of those two results will be considered their final score, and if it happens that they take three tests, the average of their two best results will be considered their final score.

To enrol in five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes at accredited architectural colleges in India, applicants must pass the National Aptitude Test in Architecture. Through tests of cognitive abilities, logical reasoning, and critical thinking, as well as visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity, NATA determines a candidate’s suitability for a particular field of study, such as architecture.

