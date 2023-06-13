NATA 2023 Test 2 Result Declared, Check Steps to Download Scorecard

The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 test 2 today, June 13. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores at nata.in. To retrieve the NATA test 2 scorecards, candidates have to enter their application number, password, and captcha code on the login window.

A total of 17,183 candidates registered for NATA test 2, while 13,932 (which is 81.08 per cent) appeared for the second test. “It may be clarified that in case a candidate appears for 2 tests, best of 2 scores shall be taken as a valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as valid score,” reads an official notice.

The NATA test 2 was held on June 3. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture was conducted in two sessions. The first session was from 10 am to 1 pm and the second was from 2:30 pm to 5: 30 pm.

NATA 2023 Test 2 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to National Aptitude Test in Architecture’s official website - nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says – ‘NATA 2023 TEST 2 Result on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the asked credentials (Application Number, Password, and Captcha code). Then click on the submit button.

Step 5: The NATA 2023 Test 2 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the Test 2 scorecard for future reference.

NATA test 3 will be conducted on July 9 and students can register for the exam till June 27. According to NATA guidelines, candidates are allowed to appear for all three tests.

The exam is administered by the Council of Architecture, an independent statutory body under the Ministry of Education, for students seeking admission to the first year of the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programme. Candidates who have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics in their class 12 exams or in their 10+3 diploma course are eligible to apply for NATA 2023.