NATA Phase 3 2023 Registration Underway, Exam Scheduled on July 9

NATA Phase 3 Registration 2023 is underway. As per the official schedule, students can upload the image and complete their fee payment till June 27, 2023 8 PM. The registration for the same commenced from March 20, 2023 on the official website -nata.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023.

Candidates can correct their forms from June 25, 2023 to June 27, 2023. The NATA phase 3 admit card will be released on July 5, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to enter their application number and other details and download the admit cards.

NATA Phase 3 Exam will be held in two sessions - Session 1 from 10 AM to

1 PM and session 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. It should be noted that all schedules are subject to change without notice and under unavoidable circumstances.

NATA Phase 3 Registration 2023: How to Download

Step 1. Visit the official website - nata.in

Step 2. Click on the Registration tab and enter the login details

Step 3. Then fill up the form and pay the fee

Step 4. Upload the necessary documents

Step 5. Check the details once and then submit

Step 6. Download the result and keep a copy

The Council of Architecture (COA) has already released the NATA Phase land Phase 2 result. Students who wish to appear for phase 3, must register at the earliest. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores at nata.in. To retrieve the NATA test 2 scorecards, candidates have to enter their application number, password, and captcha code on the login window.

A total of 17,183 candidates registered for NATA test 2, while 13,932 (which is 81.08 per cent) appeared for the second test. “It may be clarified that in case a candidate appears for 2 tests, best of 2 scores shall be taken as a valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as valid score,” reads an official notice. The NATA test 2 was held on June 3.