FMGE 2023: When Is Result? Know Latest Updates

The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2023) concluded today by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who have received medical degrees from foreign institutions must pass the screening test in order to register with the Medical Council of India (MCI) on a temporary or permanent basis. As scheduled, the FMGE tests were administered by the NBE yesterday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The results of the FMGE 2023 will be released by August 30, the board informed. However, the date of the official FMGE results will be released soon. By logging in through the candidate portal with their registered email ID, applicants will be able to contest the FMGE question paper. Candidates who achieve a minimum score of 150 out of 300 will be deemed qualified according to the exam pass percentage criterion. No provisions are made for revolution. The next step is for qualified candidates to appear in person for a verification of their credentials, including finger biometric and Face ID.

The FMGE certificate will then be uploaded by the NBE to its official website. On or before April 30, 2023, the results of the primary medical qualification’s final examination were supposed to be released. During the verification process, the qualifying examination certificate’s proof must be presented. According to the eligibility requirements, failure to produce the document will result in disqualification.

This year, FMGE collected Rs 23 crore in the application fee from candidates revealed a RTI report. Candidates are required to pay Rs 7,080 as an application fee to appear for the FMGE. This is the highest application fee among all medical entrance exams conducted in India. According to NBEMS, the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam is a screening test for Indian citizens or overseas citizens of India who have received primary medical qualifications from any medical institution abroad and want to practice medicine in India.