National Award To Teachers: 13 Professors To Be Awarded On Sept 5

This year on Teacher’s Day, the Ministry of Education will honour thirteen college professors who have been chosen for the National Award to Teachers 2023 for their contributions to higher education. The ministry had issued an invitation for nominations for the National Award for Teachers 2023 in July. The head of the institution was in charge of nominating higher-level professors.

This honour is given to higher education educators. The deadline for nominating instructors for the award was July 30, 2023. Among the selected professors, four are from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including IIT Dharwad, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Gandhinagar, and one is associated with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore.

Two professors, including one department chair, were chosen from polytechnic institutes. The award will also be given to one professor from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and one assistant professor from AKTU.

The names of the awardees are-

S. Brinda, Head of Department, PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai, Lecturer, Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Keshav Kashinath Sangle, Professor, VJTI, Mumbai, Maharashtra

SR Mahadeva Prasanna, Professor, IIT Dharwad, Karnataka

Dinesh Babu, J Associate Professor, IIIT Bangalore, Karnataka

Farheen Bano, Assistant Professor, AKTU, Uttar Pradesh

Suman Chakraborty, Professor, IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal

Sayam Sen Gupta, Professor, IISER, Kolkata, West Bengal

Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil, Professor, RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Maharashtra

Raghavan B. Sunoj, Professor, IIT Bombay, Maharashtra

Indranath Sengupta, Professor, IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Ashish Baldi, Professor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, Punjab

Satya Ranjan Acharya, Professor, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Bhat, Gujarat

The awardees will get Rs 50,000 in cash and a silver medal, and the ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The boarding and accommodation arrangements for the professors have been established at The Ashok Hotel from September 3 to September 5. On September 3, the teachers will be briefed. The education ministry advised instructors to make plans for their arrival. Furthermore, recipients will receive travel fares for themselves and one partner.

The award has been divided into two categories this year. Category 1 is for teachers of ITIs and polytechnic institutes, and Category 2 is for teachers of higher education institutions (HEIs). The second category is further divided into many subcategories based on subject.

The professors must be regular faculty members to be eligible for the award. They must have at least five years of full-time undergraduate and/or postgraduate teaching experience. The prize is solely available to higher education educators. Therefore, vice-chancellors, directors, and principals (regular or officiating) are not eligible. Lastly, the nominee must be under the age of 55 as of the deadline for submitting an application for the awards.

The National Award for Teachers honours and recognises exceptional teachers in our country. Because of their hard work and dedication, these teachers have made a significant difference in education and improved the lives of their students. Every year, the prize is given to deserving instructors in order to bring them to public attention.