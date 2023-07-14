National Exit Test Deferred Until Further Notice, Informs NMC

The National Exit Test (NExT) has been deferred till further notice on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced. “All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” read the official notice.

So far, there is no announcement concerning the mock NExT which is scheduled for July 28, as to whether it will be conducted or not. Also, the duty of conducting the NExT mock exam has been given to AIIMS, Delhi.

The declaration comes after protests from several medical colleges as well as medical and student bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that demanded the new exam be repealed immediately. Soon after NMC released the notice, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) thanked the commission for its decision.

We thank @MoHFW_INDIA and @mansukhmandviya & @ianilradadiya sir for their promptness in resolving the situation at hand and stepping in at the right time.We hope the upcoming draft is much more student friendly and rationale (for all IMGs & FMGEs). We are working closely… — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) July 13, 2023

The National Exit Test is all set to replace the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses and for a license to practice medicine.

Recently, the NMC introduced the NExT regulations 2023 - drafting that the test would be conducted in two phases - NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams that will be held twice a year. Soon after passing the NExT Step 1 exam, candidates would have to complete a one-year internship. Their NExT Step 1 score will be considered for admission into postgraduate programmes. Candidates who complete the mandatory internship, would then need to clear the NExT Step 2 exam to be eligible for procuring a license and registration to practice modern medicine in the country.

On the other hand, foreign medical graduates who are seeking to practice in India must sit for the NExT Step 1 exam, complete their internship, as well as clear the NExT Step 2 exam to be eligible for practice.

Days ago, the NMC declared in a gazette notification that NExT would be used to confirm medical graduates’ eligibility to register and practise contemporary medicine in the country. This test would function as a licentiate exam.