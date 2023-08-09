National Health Mission UP Alerts Public About Fake Job Advertisement Exploiting Jobseekers

Reports of fraudulent job advertisements targeting jobseekers in Uttar Pradesh have raised concerns about the escalating unemployment situation in the region. Scammers are exploiting individuals by advertising fake job opportunities within government organizations. A recent instance of this trend involves a counterfeit advertisement circulating, falsely claiming to offer 4,000 job positions within the National Health Mission, UP (NHM UP).

The advertisement claims vacancies for various roles, including Community Health Officer (CHO), District Coordinator, Block Coordinator, Rural Coordinator, and Computer Operator. However, NHM UP’s Mission Director, Pinky Jowell, has categorically denied the legitimacy of this advertisement, labelling it as completely false.

NHM UP has taken to Twitter to issue a cautionary statement, urging the public to remain vigilant against the viral recruitment notice with the reference number: 593/SPMU/NHM/HR/Appoint/2022-23/6405, dated 1/8/2023. The official tweet emphasizes that this advertisement is entirely fabricated and has no association with NHM UP.

Legitimate updates, announcements, and recruitment-related information from NHM UP are exclusively shared through their official website, https://upnrhm.gov.in, and verified social media accounts. Jobseekers are advised to exercise caution and prioritize their safety.

The fraudulent advertisement also provides salary details for the mentioned positions. It claims that the Community Health Officer (CHO) position offers a salary of Rs 38,000, while the District Coordinator is said to be offered Rs 32,000. The Block Coordinator role is claimed to come with a salary of Rs 23,000, followed by the Rural Coordinator position at Rs 16,500, and the Computer Operator role with a salary of Rs 21,500.

Instances of job scams have become alarmingly prevalent, with scammers exploiting the vulnerability of jobseekers, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. According to a report by the Times of India, a post-pandemic scam targeting over 30,000 individuals resulted in a collective loss of Rs 200 crore. The scam revolved around fraudulent work-from-home job offers falsely associated with a well-known e-commerce website.