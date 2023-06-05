National Jute Board Recruitment 2023: All You Need To Know

National Jute Board, the Ministry of Textiles Government of India, has released a recruitment drive for Young Professionals. Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested can submit their applications before June 07, 2023. As per the National Jute Board Recruitment 2023 Notification, the Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation (MP&SI) department intends to fill a total of 10 vacancies for the Young Professional position.

For the 2023 Jute Board recruitment, individuals who are interested in applying for these positions can submit their applications through the official website of the National Jute Board, jute.com. If you also aspire to secure a government job through the National Jute Board Recruitment, it is strongly advised to thoroughly read all the provided information below.

Available Posts in the National Jute Board?

Young Professional -10 (Total)

Discipline-Wise Vacancy Details:

Market Promotion and Scheme Implementation Department (MP&SI) - 04 posts

Technical - 02 posts

Finance - 02 posts

Administration - 02 posts

Educational Qualification National Jute Board Recruitment:

To apply for the MP&SI position, candidates should have an MBA degree in Marketing or an MA or MSc degree in Economics, or a similar qualification.

For the Technical position, a B.Tech or B.E degree in Jute-Tech, Textile Tech, BSc (Ag), or

equivalent qualification is necessary.

For the Finance position, candidates should hold an MBA degree in Finance, ICWA, ICA, M.Com, or an equivalent qualification.

For the Administration position, an MBA degree in HR or an LLM degree, or an equivalent qualification is required.

Age Limit National Jute Board Recruitment

Interested candidates must be below the age of 35 to apply for the position in the National Jute Board recruitment drive.

Salary for National Jute Board Recruitment

Candidates who are selected for the National Jute Board Bharti 2023 will receive a monthly consolidated salary of Rs. 60,000.

How To Apply for the National Jute Board?

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying for these positions are required to submit their applications in the prescribed format to the Secretary of the National Jute Board. The address for submission is as follows: Secretary, National Jute Board, 3A & 3B, Park Plaza, 71, Park Street, Kolkata - 700 016. The deadline for submitting applications is June 07, 2023. Additionally, candidates may also send a soft copy of the application to the email ID: recruitment@njbindia.in.