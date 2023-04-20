CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » National Medical Commission Accords Permission for 6 Govt Medical Colleges in Telangana
1-MIN READ

National Medical Commission Accords Permission for 6 Govt Medical Colleges in Telangana

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 12:25 IST

Telangana, India

The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district (Representative image)

The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district (Representative image)

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao in a tweet Wednesday night, said the approval process for Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges has reached the final stage

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission to six government medical colleges to start classes from the academic year 2023-24.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao in a tweet Wednesday night, said the approval process for Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges has reached the final stage.

“Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permission, i.e., Jangaon, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bhupalpally. The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage,” he said in a tweet.

The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of “ArogyaTelangana.”

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:April 20, 2023, 12:25 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 12:25 IST