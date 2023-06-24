CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » National Medical Commission Has Restored Recognition to Govt-run Medical College in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy
1-MIN READ

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 13:51 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

Following the restoration of recognition, IGMCRI would admit 150 students to the first MBBS course in the current academic year (2023-2024)(Representative image)

Rangasamy told reporters through a virtual address that the dean of the institution had appealed to the NMC that the deficiencies it had pointed out with respect to the faculty and functioning of cameras installed in the college were rectified

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Friday that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has restored recognition to the Puducherry government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) after the college rectified the deficiencies that the NMC had pointed out while declining continuation of its recognition on May 26.

After considering the dean’s representation, NMC informed his government on Friday that the recognition of the college has been restored.

Following the restoration of recognition, IGMCRI would admit 150 students to the first MBBS course in the current academic year (2023-2024), the chief minister added.

The chief minister said the government would upgrade the facilities in the college. ”We have also decided to admit students to the nursing course in the college on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination this year,” he added.

A release said that three privately-run medical colleges here would also admit 239 students under the government quota to the first MBBS course during the 2023-2024 academic year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
