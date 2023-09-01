National Medical Council Announces Changes In MBBS Curriculum To Streamline Education For Students

The National Medical Council (NMC) has recently unveiled substantial modifications to the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) course curriculum, drawing both attention and discussions within the medical education sector. These changes, slated to be implemented for the 2024-2029 batch of medical students, aim to streamline and enhance medical education.

One of the significant changes outlined in the new guidelines is the reduction in the number of subjects taught in the MBBS program, trimming the list from 24 to 21. In this adjustment, the subjects of TB and Chest, along with Emergency Medicine, will no longer exist as standalone subjects; instead, they will be integrated into the General Medicine curriculum. Similarly, the subject of PMR (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) will be merged with Orthopedics, creating a more comprehensive approach to medical training.

In addition to subject restructuring, the new regulations introduce time constraints for students pursuing MBBS degrees. The first year of the MBBS program must now be completed within a maximum of four years, marking a departure from the previous absence of a specific time limit. Furthermore, the entire MBBS course, from start to finish, must be accomplished within a strict ten-year timeframe. Any delay beyond this period may result in the cancellation of their medical career aspirations, as per the NMC guidelines.

The NMC has also addressed the expansion of medical colleges and the number of MBBS seats offered. New medical colleges will be restricted from providing more than 150 MBBS seats, emphasizing a focus on quality education over quantity.

Dr Umashankar Singh, the Principal of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College in Bhagalpur, has highlighted a noteworthy alteration in terminology according to the updated NMC guidelines. The terms non-clinical, pre-clinical, and para-medical are being replaced with a new categorization system. This modernized system divides the curriculum into distinct phases, including Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 (1), and Phase 3 (2).

Phase 1, formerly referred to as pre-clinical, will include subjects like anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry. Phase 2 encompasses subjects such as Pathology, Microbiology, and Pharmacology. Phase 3 (1) includes topics like Eye, ENT, PSM (Preventive and Social Medicine), and FMT (Forensic Medicine and Toxicology). Lastly, Phase 3 (2) will focus on subjects like Medicine, Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics, and Pediatrics.

It’s worth noting that not all reactions to these changes have been positive. The Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation has expressed disappointment regarding the NMC’s decision to remove physical medicine and rehabilitation subjects from the mandatory subject list in the undergraduate curriculum. In an official letter dated August 19, the association has called upon Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reconsider this decision and reinstate this vital department within the curriculum.