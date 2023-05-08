National Technical Research Organisation Invites Applications For The Post Of Analyst

The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) is inviting applications for the post of Analyst-A in its organisation. The post is open only to Indian residents. It has released a total vacancy of 35 seats for different languages. It includes Nepali, Pashto, Bengali, Urdu, Chinese, Punjabi, Kashmiri and others. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of NTRO—ntro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the job is May 31. It has released a total vacancy of 35 seats for different languages.

NTRO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTRO—https://ntro.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the recruitment option, present on its homepage

Step 3: Open the notification link for the job

Step 4: Download the application form.

Step 5: Fill out the application form as per the requirements

Step 6: Send it to the given address.

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree with a specified language as a subject from a recognised university. The maximum age of the candidate should be 30 years. To know more about the eligibility criteria and age relaxation, candidates are requested to read the official notification released by NTRO on its official website.

The NTRO recruitment notification 2023 states that alternative application submission methods are not acceptable. For the recruitment of NTRO Analysts, candidates will be selected after two stages — a written test and an interview. The written examination will consist of two papers of 100 marks each. Paper I will consist of questions from General awareness and the English Language, whereas Paper II will include a language proficiency test.

The duration for both papers is 2 hours. It will be followed by an Interview for 40 marks. The shortlisted candidates after the written test will only be eligible for an Interview.

Before applying for the job, candidates are advised to prepare all their documents such as high school mark sheet, Bachelor’s degree, and other documents. To know more about the reservations, marking scheme, important documents and other instructions, applicants should go through the notification which is presented on the organisation’s official website.

