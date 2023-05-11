National Technology Day: UGC Asks Colleges, Universities to Participate in PM Modi's Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a special programme marking the National Technology Day 2023 today, May 11. The event will observe the beginning of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be conducted from May 11 to 14. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all colleges, and universities to participate in PM Modi’s special programme on National Technology Day.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister’s address will be webcast on May 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. onwards at pmindiawebcast.inc.in. All Universities and Colleges are requested to share the webcast link and arrange for viewing of the event by students in large numbers,” a UGC notice reads. The details of participation will be shared on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC at uamp.ugc.ac.in, the notice adds.

During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate several projects related to advancement in science and technology in India - which is worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

The scientific projects for which the foundation stone is being laid include Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India), Hingoli; and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

The inauguration of these programmes and the laying of the foundation stones of several Cancer Hospitals will enhance the provisioning of world-class cancer care in several regions of the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in an official statement.

For the unversed, the celebration of National Technology Day began in the year 1999 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He recognised this day to honour Indian scientists, technologists and engineers, who tirelessly worked for the country’s scientific and technological advancement – which later resulted in ensuring the successful completion of Pokhran tests in May 1998

Since then, National Technology Day has been observed on May 11 every year. Additionally, it is also celebrated with a new theme annually. This year’s theme is - ‘School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’.

Today’s programme that marks National Technology Day 2023 has a special objective on Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). The AIM Pavilion will feature numerous innovative projects as well as provide an opportunity for visitors to see live tinkering sessions, witness outstanding innovations, engage in tinkering activities, and showcase products by start-ups.