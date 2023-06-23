NATS Application Form 2023: Key Dates, Age Limit And Salary

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme has released a job notification for 750 graduates and technicians on the official website http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/. The registration is open to interested candidates, and the last date to apply online is before July 31, 2023. There are 650 vacancies available for graduates in engineering and non-engineering disciplines, and 100 vacancies for Technician Diploma Holder posts.

Key Dates

Starting date of application: June 21

Ending date of application: July 31

Vacancy Details

Engineering and Non-Engineering Graduate or Degree: 650

Technician Diploma Holders: 100

Stipend

Graduate or Degree (Engineering and Non-Engineering): Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,000

Technician (Diploma Holders): Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of NATS at http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/.

Click on the home page and select the ‘enroll’ option if you haven’t registered before, or click on ‘login’ if you have already registered.

Fill out all the necessary information in the application form.

Attach all required documents and review the filled-in information.

Click on the ‘submit’ button and download the application.

Applicants should regularly check the website for updates.

Education Qualification

Graduate or Degree (Engineering and Non-Engineering): A full-time graduate degree in any branch granted by a statutory university in the respective discipline.

Technicians (Diploma Holders): A full-time diploma in Engineering or technology approved by a recognized institution under the state government or the central government.

Selection Process

Candidates applications will be shortlisted, and interviews will be scheduled either offline or online. After the interview, candidates will be selected and offered a post.

Job Posting

Candidates will be placed anywhere in India where SK Finance is present. Preferences will be given to candidates based on their native district, state, and the availability of vacancies in SKF. SK Finance Limited is present in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Karnataka. The headquarters is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Age Limit

The age limit will be followed as per the rules of apprenticeship.

General Guidelines

Documents required at the time of the interview include Degree Certificate, Diploma Certificate, or Provisional Certificate, Aadhaar Card, Copy of Bank Passbook Front Page, Consolidated Mark Sheet, or semester-wise mark sheet with both sides.