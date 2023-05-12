NBE Released Tentative Dates For Upcoming Medical Entrance Examination, Check Here

The National Board Of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) has notified tentative dates for the upcoming medical entrance examination. As per the schedule released, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2023) will be held on July 30. The National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) examination will be conducted on September 9 and 10.

The notification by NBEMS said “The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals and confirmations.” Further the examination body has advised the applicants to check the official website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application process.

FMGE 2023: HOW TO APPLY Step 1: Visit NBEMS’s official website at nbe.edu.in Step 2: Fill up the user registration form to generate a user ID or application ID and password. Step 3: Complete the FMGE 2023 application form by uploading photographs, scanned signatures, and other documents as required. Step 4: Choose the exam city and pay the application fee. Step 5: Preview the form and submit it as instructed. Step 6: Save, download, and keep a printout of the application form with a transaction ID. It is to be noted that incomplete applications will not be processed and will be summarily rejected. Candidates applying for the FMGE eligibility certificate will get their details regarding their applications through a tracking number. Candidates who intend to correspond regarding their applications are advised to provide a reference of their file tracking number at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or usregn@nmc.org.in. Students who wish to take admissions in Super Speciality Courses such as DM, MCh, and DNB need to appear in the NEET SS examination. After qualifying for the written exam with minimum qualifying marks, candidates will have to appear for counselling conducted at the national level by MCC, DGHS (Directorate General Of Health Services). Candidates who clear the NEET SS 2023 and are eligible for registering for participation in the common counseling will be allowed to exercise as many choices of super specialty courses covered in said group(s) for which their broad specialty qualification is an eligible feeder. Super specialty seats will be allocated strictly in accordance with the merit position, reads the official notice.