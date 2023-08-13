NBSE Class 8, 9 Phase 1 Schedule 2023 Released, Exams to Begin from September 21

The schedule for Classes 8 and 9 phase I examinations in 2023 has been released by Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Kohima. The NBSE Class 8, 9 examinations will commence on September 21, pursuant to the timetable. The NBSE phase 1 date sheet 2023 may be viewed and downloaded from the official website, nbsel.edu.in. On September 27, both classes’ phase 1 examinations are scheduled to have been completed. The NBSE announcement states that “private schools registered with NBSE shall conduct Phase I of the class 8th and 9th exams 2023 with the above schedule."

Phase I and Phase II combined results are to be submitted by schools to the Board in December 2023 through the NBSE’s official website. In the event that an examination is cancelled or postponed, the Board will notify the public via the NBSE portal.In other developments, the Nagaland government has requested that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 enable English to be used as the primary language of instruction in schools rather than mother tongue. This is because the state contains an array of indigenous languages. The state has designated 17 major Naga tribes, each of which speaks its own language, with no legally defined shared dialect.

NBSE Class 8 Phase 1 Exam 2023: Schedule

Date Subject September 21 Science September 22 English September 23 Hindi September 25 Mathematics September 26 Grammar September 27 Social Science

NBSE Class 9 Phase 1 Exam 2023: Schedule

Date Subject September 21 Social Sciences September 22 Science September 23 Second language September 25 Mathematics September 26 English September 27 Sixth subject

On May 24, the NBSE announced the results for classes 10 and 12. The total pass rate for class 10th students in Nagaland this year is 70.32 per cent, whereas the pass rate for class 12th students is 82.62 per cent. Science stream candidates in the 12th grade had a pass percentage of 86.79 per cent, compared to 85.83 per cent for students in the commerce stream. Students from Nagaland received their original mark sheets from the school administration.

If there are any discrepancies on the Marksheet or Pass Certificate, they should be reported to the NBSE within 30 days of the Result Gazette being published. Such cases should be addressed by the respective institution or centre.