NBSE Nagaland Board Declares HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023 At nbsenl.edu.in

The Nagaland Board of School Education has released class 10th and 12th results. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website, nbsenl.edu.in. It is to be noted that the marksheet received online is provisional. Nagaland students have to take original and valid marksheet from the school authorities.

As per an earlier communique, the NBSE scheduled result for May 24 in afternoon. However, the board announced the result in the morning. The results for the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC is also available on third-party websites such as exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Nagaland students can check their results on a few mobile result applications as well which can be downloaded from the Google play store.

The Nagaland board has released the analysis of the NBSE board exam results 2023. The overall pass percentage of Nagaland class 10th students is 70.32 percent while for class 12th Nagaland class 12th students is 82.62 percent. In the class 12th, commerce stream students have pass percentage of 85.83 while science stream candidates have 86.79 percent.

NAGALAND BOARD CLASS 10, 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Log on to the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Nagaland HSLC Board Results 2023’ or ‘Nagaland HSSLC Board Results 2023’ links on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The NBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a hard copy of the NBSE Board Exam Result 2023 for future records.

To qualify in Nagaland board examination, a Class 10th and 12th candidates must score 33 marks, at least, in each subject and overall as well. Last year, NBSE recorded a 64.69 per cent pass percentage for HSLC exams. Out of 28,938 candidates, a total of 18,721 candidates passed the exams. For HSSLC the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 80.64 per cent, 82.28 per cent for commerce, and 88.24 per cent in the science stream.