NCERT and CyberPeace Launch eRaksha Competition 2023

In celebration of वसुधैव कुटुंबकम, as part of the G 20 Cyber Security initiatives, NCERT and CyberPeace have launched the most exciting and much-awaited cyber safety competition for students and teachers across schools and colleges. eRaksha Competition 2023 was launched at CIET-NCERT during the expert group discussion, and broadcasted to lakhs of homes through PM eVIDYA DTH Channels, NCERT Official YouTube Channel and CyberPeace TV.

The participants are encouraged to ideate, innovate and create on the topic. They reflect on their responsibilities in cyberspace and come up with innovative ideas, which they develop further using their creative expressions. The creations in the form of posters, paintings, videos, reels, shorts, poems, songs and skits etc. can be shared in the digital format on the eRaksha Web portal. The participation is free and open to all stakeholders in the education ecosystem.

Participation in eRaksha competitors over the last 4 years has crossed one lakh with representation from all the states of India. All the participants with valid entries have been given digital certificates and the merit holders and winners receiving medals and printed certificates. In order to encourage positive participation of the children and youth in their digital world, the winners have been awarded technology devices like the Tablets, AI driven Home devices like Alexa, eReaders like Kindle etc. The winners along with a parent are also provided with facilities to travel to Delhi in a grand award ceremony, giving them the exposure and opportunities for networking and learning.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder & Global President of CyberPeace, emphasised the need to promote cyber peace and trust. He said “Building trust and safety is very important in cyberspace, which has no physical boundaries. Through the eRaksha Competition, we engage and sensitise children and youth of the country to be responsible & ethical global netizens”.

Prof. Amarendra P Behera, Joint Director, CIET-NCERT, explained the need to create awareness among students and teachers about cyber safety and security. He said, “I thank CyberPeace for collaborating with NCERT to initiate the eRaksha Competition. The competition can be instrumental in enhancing the creative expressions of the children, and learning about cyber safety and security in an integrated, engaging and holistic manner.”

Prof. Indu Kumar, Head-DICT, NCERT, provided an overview of the fifth edition of the eRaksha competition and its guidelines. While talking about the journey of eRaksha she said, “eRaksha Competition has impacted over one lakh children and youth across the country since 2019. We hope to reach many more in 2023. “

eRaksha Competition is a national-level competition which encourages children, and youth to be smart and safe global netizens, aware of their responsibilities in the Digital Age. One of the largest cyber safety competitions, the Competition has received entries of over one lakh participants, from the remotest corners of India. Online registration for the competition has started. Visit www.eraksha.net for registration and information.