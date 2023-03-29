NCERT Collaborates With ETS to Strengthen PARAKH Assessment

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed an agreement with Educational Testing Service (ETS) to collaborate and strengthen PARAKH, an online platform for school assessments.

PARAKH, which stands for Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development, was launched by NCERT in 2020 to assess the learning outcomes of students from Classes 3 to 10 in schools across India. The platform aims to provide a comprehensive, objective, and reliable picture of the knowledge and skills of students, teachers, and schools.

Under the agreement ETS will bring in its expertise in designing, developing, and administering large-scale assessments globally. It will support NCERT in enhancing the quality and validity of PARAKH assessments, developing test items, and conducting research on assessment methodologies. ETS will also assist NCERT in building capacity among teachers and school administrators for using PARAKH results to improve teaching and learning practices.

Read | Jamia Research Scholar Awarded Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Professor Indrani Bhaduri, Head – PARAKH, NCERT signed the agreement with Kadriye Ercikan, Vice President of Research and Measurement Sciences of ETS.

Professor Indrani Bhaduri said, “This partnership will help us in bringing international best practices in assessment design and administration to India and enhance the quality and relevance of PARAKH assessments."

Kadriye Ercikan said, “We are excited to partner with NCERT to support their mission of improving educational outcomes for all students. PARAKH is a promising initiative that has the potential to transform the assessment landscape in India, and we look forward to contributing to its success."

“The collaboration between NCERT and ETS is expected to bring in new insights, innovations, and efficiencies in PARAKH assessments and contribute to the overall improvement of the quality of education in India," said an official statement from NCERT.

Read all the Latest Education News here