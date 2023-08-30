NCERT's Upcoming Textbooks Aims to Improve Students' Critical Thinking, Logical Mindset: Pradhan

In the upcoming academic year, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be introducing new textbooks that are designed to teach students about how India managed the COVID-19 pandemic, the G20 summit, and the Chandrayaan mission, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. This statement comes shortly after the inclusion of a chapter on the National War Memorial in the class 7 curriculum.

“NCERT is making efforts to bring new books in the coming year. All this is being done with the aim of telling students about how India carried out Covid management, the G20 summit, the Chandrayaan mission, etc, and furthering students’ critical thinking, logical mindset and research orientation,” Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted.

In the current academic year of 2023-2024, NCERT has likewise added a chapter on the National War Memorial in the curriculum of Class 7. The Class 7 English textbook “Honeycomb" has the newly introduced chapter titled “A Homage to our Brave Soldiers". The chapter pans out as an interaction between two friends who correspond via letters to one another, expressing their heartfelt gratitude for the freedom obtained as a result of the bravehearts’ sacrifices. The letters exchanged by the kids talk about how the memorial was envisioned and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 and also remembered a few soldiers who put down their lives for the nation.

Director of NCERT Dinesh Prasad Saklani commented on the addition of the National War Memorial chapter, saying, “This should have happened long ago. It is a matter of surprise why it wasn’t done before…It is being taught since March this year when the textbook was released."

In order to foster patriotism, a sense of responsibility, courage, and the spirit of sacrifice among schoolchildren, the Ministries of Defence and Education worked collaboratively to establish the chapter on the National War Memorial.