‘NCERT Is Like Bible, Quran, and Bhagavad Gita for us’: NEET UG Topper Prabhanjan J

In the recently announced NEET UG results, Prabhanjan J, a student from Tamil Nadu, emerged as the top scorer. Prabhanjan J made history as the first student from Tamil Nadu to attain a score of 720/720 in the medical entrance exam. Devoting an extensive 15 hours per day to his NEET preparation, Prabhanjan expressed mixed emotions of excitement and surprise upon learning about his outstanding score.

He shares, “I knew I would score above 700, but I never expected a perfect 720.” Prabhanjan attributed his exceptional performance to his commitment to following a structured study schedule and putting in diligent efforts.

Importance of NCERT

Underlining the importance of NCERT textbooks, Prabhanjan regarded them as indispensable resources that students preparing for the exam cannot afford to overlook. He says, “NCERT is like the Bible, Quran, and Bhagavad Gita for us.” With his sights set on becoming a surgeon, Prabhanjan recognises the importance of laying a solid foundation in the core curriculum.

Support From All Directions

Prabhanjan attributed his success not only to the support of his parents but also to the unwavering encouragement he received from all aspects of his life. He expressed gratitude by stating, “The support I received was not just from my parents, but from all directions.” Prabhanjan’s father expressed immense pride in his son’s remarkable achievement, while his mother was astounded by his perfect score.

“Our aim was for him to study for NEET, and we provided our support. Nevertheless, we never envisioned that he would score 720 out of 720,” his mother shared.

Advice To Aspiring Candidates

Prabhanjan J highlights the significance of thorough preparation and the benefits of undertaking multiple mock tests for aspiring NEET candidates. He asserts that these tests expose students to diverse question formats, helping them to become familiar with the exam structure and build their confidence. Prabhanjan’s remarkable achievement serves as a motivating force for students across Tamil Nadu, illustrating that self-belief, dedication, and unwavering support can pave the way for exceptional success in the NEET UG examination.